Panaji, Jun 12 (PTI) Goa recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 1,62,048, a health department official said.

With 15 patients succumbing during the day, the death toll in the state reached 2,914.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,54,077 with 601 persons getting discharged from hospitals.

The number of active cases in the state is 5,057, the official said.

With 3,278 new coronavirus tests, the total of tests conducted in the state rose to 8,65,133.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,048, New cases 472, Death toll 2,914, Recovered 1,54,077, Active cases 5,057, Samples tested to date 8,65,133.

