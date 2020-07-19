Kannauj, July 19: Five people were killed and 18 others were injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday morning. Police reached the spot and the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occurred around 5 am today. The incident occurred under the Saurikh police station limits.

SP Kannauj, Amrendra Prasad Singh said, "The private bus was coming from Darbangha and going to Delhi when it hit a car. Both the vehicles came down from the highway. When the information was received, police and other security persons reached the spot. Five people have died and 18 people were injured who are admitted to a hospital."

