Leh, Jul 15 (PTI) Five persons were detained for creating a ruckus during a music show in Ladakh's capital and an FIR was registered against them, the police said on Tuesday.

Cross-examination of all the five is underway, the police added.

A video has recently been circulating on social media showing a quarrel between a group of unidentified individuals during a music show at NDS Ground in Leh city on July 13, a police official said.

After investigation, five individuals - Tenzin Eshey, Tenzin Chotar, Sonam Galek and Namgyal Nurboo - were detained.

Leh Police Station has registered a case under Section 194(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

