Muzaffarnagar, Sep 3: Four policemen and a notorious criminal were seriously injured after a police vehicle collided with a tractor in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place near Dholda village located within the Titawi police station limits on the Panipat-Khatima highway on Thursday evening when a police team was escorting the criminal back to the Muzaffarnagar jail after a court hearing in Haryana's Kethal.

The four policemen -- Sub-Inspector Pardeep Kumar, Head Constable Ratan Singh, constables Satyender and Sachin -- were rushed to a hospital in a serious condition and the criminal, Mursalin, was taken to the jail hospital.

