New Delhi, September 3: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the second consecutive day on September 3, Friday in the metro cities. The fuel rates witnessed a marginal cut on Wednesday, following which have remained same. The prices of petrol and diesels have reached record high with the rates of petrol breaching Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.34 per litre and Rs 88.77 per litre respectively on September 3, Friday. Petrol To Become Cheaper in Puducherry By Rs 2.43 Per Litre As Rangasamy Govt Cuts VAT by 3%.

In Mumbai the price of petrol stands at Rs 107.39 per litre on September 3, Friday. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 96.33 per litre in Maharashtra's capital city on September 3, Friday as the prices have kept same. The price of petrol crossed Rs 100-mark in the city on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 3, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.34 Rs 88.77 Mumbai Rs 107.39 Rs 96.33 Kolkata Rs 101.72 Rs 91.84 Chennai Rs 99.08 Rs 93.38

In Kolkata the price of petrol on September 3, Friday stands at Rs 101.72 per litre. Diesel is being sold at Rs 91.84 per litre in West Bengal's capital city on September 3 with the fuel rates remaining unchanged. In Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 99.08 per litre and Rs 93.38 per litre respectively on September 3, Friday.

