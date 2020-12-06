Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): Amid ongoing District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Sunday recovered 5 kilograms of polymer-bonded explosives, two detonators and two incriminating posters during a search operation in a Panchayat Ghar in Kupwara district's Gulgam area.

As per sources in the Army, the two detonators were later neutralised. The two posters were related to the abrogation of Article 370 and bandh calls.

In a similar recovery on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a grenade and a suspicious object near Gujjar mandi in Rajouri, said Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli. An FIR was registered in the case. (ANI)

