Bhind (MP), Feb 18 (PTI) Five persons, including three women, were killed and nearly 12 others injured when a dumper truck hit a van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function.

Some of them were sitting in the van and others standing on a road when suddenly a speeding dumper truck hit them and their vehicle. Three persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed later, Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said.

The injured persons were taken to the district hospital, he said.

Angry locals staged a 'chakka jam' (blockade) on the road, eyewitnesses said.

The SP said he along with other officials reached the spot to control the situation.

