Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Five security personnel of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Dr Surekha Chopra, Chief Medical Officer, Shimla said.

The state has a total of 3,744 COVID-19 cases, said the state health department on Thursday.

As per the bulletin released by the state health department, there are 1,293 active cases in the state while 2,398 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. A total of 34 patients have been migrated out of the state while there are 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

