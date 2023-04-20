Poonch, April 20: Five soldiers died after a vehicle of the Indian Army caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday.

According to the Defence PRO, "Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J-K), caught fire. In this tragic incident, Five Soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their life." Indian Army Personnel, US Troops Practice Yoga Together in High Altitude Areas of Uttarakhand (See Pics).

Watch Video: Indian Army Vehicle Catches Fire in Poonch

#WATCH | Security forces secure the area where an Army truck was attacked by terrorists in Poonch dist, J&K. 5 personnel of Rashtriya Rifles deployed in this area lost their lives Army says terrorists may have thrown grenades at the truck which led to the vehicle catching fire. pic.twitter.com/Z5JD7gFhZm — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.

