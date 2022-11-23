The troops of Indian and US armies practiced yoga in high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Indian Army officials said that the army troops of the two nations performed yoga to "still the mind and generate the focussed application." The 15-day exercise between India and US that began on November 16 focuses specifically on high-altitude and extremely cold warfare. Ladakh: ITBP Officer Practices ‘Surya Namaskar’ at 18,000 Feet Above Ground; Watch Video .

Indian, US Army Troops Practice Yoga in Snow-Clad Mountains

Troops of armies of India and the US practiced Yoga in high altitude areas of Uttarakhand to still the mind and generate focussed application: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/42WWvgps1t — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

