Bareilly (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs here, a district administration official said on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate Dinesh Mishra identified the victim as Daksh and said the incident took place in the Baheri area.

Also Read | Child Sexual Abuse Material: Case Filed Against Telegram, PayTM and PhonePe Over Child Sex Abuse Content, Says Report.

"He succumbed to injuries after being bitten by stray dogs in Baheri. The incident took place on Tuesday," he said.

Officials the child was rushed to a private hospital after the incident where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | X Banned Over 2 Lakh Accounts in India in October 2023 for Promoting Child Sexual Exploitation and Non-Consensual Nudity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)