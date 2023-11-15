New Delhi, Nov 15: Elon Musk-run X Corp (formerly Twitter) banned a record 2,34,584 accounts in India between September 26 and October 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, who has recently appointed a new X CEO Linda Yaccarino, also took down 2,755 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. In total, X banned 2,37,339 accounts in the reporting period in India. Elon Musk-Run X Takes Action Over 325,000 Posts, 375,000 Accounts for Israel-Hamas War Violations.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 3,229 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms. In addition, X processed 78 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 43 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company. "We received 53 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about hateful conduct (1,424), followed by abuse/harassment (917), child sexual exploitation (366), and sensitive adult content (231). Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports. Between August 26 and September 25, X banned 5,57,764 accounts in India. The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,675 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. Israel-Gaza Conflict: Elon Musk-Run X Fails To Remove 98% of Posts Promoting Antisemitism, Islamophobia, Anti-Palestine Hate and Other Hate Speech, Says Report.

In addition, between July 26 and August 25, the company banned 12,80,107 accounts and took down 2,307 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. Meanwhile, X has "actioned" over 325,000 pieces of content that violated its terms of service, including violent speech and hateful conduct, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

