Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI): Kerala reported 5,042 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 2,33,928, while 23 more deaths pushed the toll to 859.

The active cases touched 84,873, while 4,630 recoveries today took the total number of people discharged to 1,49,111 Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses AI Summit 'RAISE 2020', Says Artificial Intelligence Has Big Role in Healthcare, Education and Next-Generation Urban Infrastructure; Key Highlights.

Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of cases--705 , followed by Thiruvananthapuram 700, Kozhikode 641 and Malappuram 606.

Of the positive cases, 29 had come from abroad and 102 from other states while 43338 were infected through contacts, she said in a release.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting: Compensation Cess of Rs 20,000 Crore to Be Distributed to States Tonight, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

As many as 110 health workers were among those infected.

At least 2,58,446 people are under observation in various districts, including 30,504 in various hospitals.

So far, 31,98,423 samples have been sent for testing.

Meanwhile, Shailaja praised the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses, paramedical and cleaning staff over the past few months against COVID-19.

She held talks with various organisations of doctors and nurses, who have been protesting against the suspension of a doctor coordinating Covid activities and two head nursesafter maggots were found in the bed sores of an infected patient when he was brought home after discharge in September.

Speaking to reporters here,Shailaja said she was awaiting the report of the Director Medical Education, who had enquired into the incident, after which "appropriate action" would be taken.

Doctors and nurses in Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital, who boycotted Out Patient services for two hours in the morning in the past two days and were on a two day fast protesting the suspension, decided to end their stir after the talks.

"We are facing a difficult situation now...Our doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, paramedical staff and police personnel have all come in for global praise for their selfless service during Covid duty", she said.

But there was a need to ensure that there was no medical negligence.

"The DME's report is expected later today and within 24 hours, appropriate action will be taken," she said.

Shailaja also criticised a section of the media for reports that there has been mass resignation of doctors.

As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said, this was an isolated incident, she said adding that the health department has been working tirelessly to help the patients.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala, has demanded that testing of samples be increased further.

"When 50,000 people are tested, the test positivity ratio is 14.5 per cent.

If one lakh people are tested now, over 20,000 cases will be detected.

Those many people can be isolated and the spread through contact can be halted," the IMA said in a release.

The Association alleged that enough ventilators and Intensive Care Units to treat seriously ill covid patients were not yet ready.

The IMA also said suspension of health workers at this juncture would result in destroying their mental strength.

It also demanded that the government appoint more health workers, including doctors and nurses, to fight the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)