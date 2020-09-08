Ramgarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Fifty-two migrants from Jharkhand returning to their workplace in Goa were detained by police on suspicion that they were being trafficked, officials said.

The migrants from Ranchi and Gumla districts used to work at a seafood company in Goa, they said.

They returned to their villages during the lockdown and were going back to their workplace on a bus provided by their employer to restart operations there, officials said.

Among them were 34 women, said Ramgarh's Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.

On suspicion that they were being trafficked, their bus was stopped around 1.30 am at Korambe village and the migrant workers were detained, police said.

After several hours of inquiry and verification of their identity and employment details, they were allowed to travel, Kumar said.

