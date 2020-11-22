Kohima, Nov 22 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,777 on Sunday as 103 more people, including 53 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Kohima district reported the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by Dimapur (24) and Zunheboto (one), he said.

Sixty-six more people have been cured of the disease, the minister said.

The state now has 1,406 active coronavirus cases, while 9,203 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.39 per cent, he said.

Sixty-three coronavirus patients have died so far, of which 53 due to the infection, six due to comorbidities and investigation is underway to find the cause of four other fatalities, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said in a COVID-19 bulletin.

A total of 105 patients have migrated to other states to date, he said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 794, followed by Kohima (380) and Peren (150), the official said.

The state has so far conducted 1,09,416 COVID-19 tests, including 67,016 RT-PCR, 35,598 TrueNat and 6,802 rapid antigen tests, he added.

