Ahmedabad, November 22: Shortly before the end of 60-hour curfew in Ahmedabad, which started at 9 pm on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday announced night curfew will continue in four cities, including Ahmedabad, in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases. "Only night curfew will be enforced in four cities of Gujarat from tomorrow," CM Vijay Rupani said. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

"Night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am will be strictly enforced in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till further notice by the state government," the Chief Minister added. The Gujarat government had imposed a complete curfew for 60 hours from 9 pm on Friday in Ahmedabad in view of the coronavirus situation. Only shops selling milk and medicines were permitted to open during the 60-hour lockdown. Gujarat: Reopening of Schools, Colleges and Universities Postponed Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,515 COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day so far, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,95,917, while nine deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the state's COVID-19 death toll to 3,846. Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Saturday at 373, followed by Surat (262), Vadodara (164), Rajkot (137) and Gandhinagar (89).

Of the nine persons who succumbed to the virus on Saturday, five were from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each from Rajkot and Gir-Somnath. The state has reported 22,973 cases in November so far at an average of almost 1,094 cases per day. Gujarat presently has 13,285 active cases, of which the condition of 13,190 is stable, while 95 patients are on ventilator support.

