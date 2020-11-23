Amaravati, Nov 23 (PTI): The 'Sunday effect' had its bearing on the COVID-19 chart in Andhra Pradesh as only 545 fresh cases were reported from 47,130 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

This is by far the lowest number of daily cases reported in the state after a gap of close to five months.

While an average 70,000 samples were tested in weekdays, the number is far lesser on Sundays, which results in lower addition of new coronavirus cases.

The gross COVID-19 positives stood at 8,62,758.

After 1,390 got cured in 24 hours, the total recoveries touched 8,42,416.

The state saw ten fresh fatalities, increasing the overall toll to 6,948, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 13,394, the bulletin said.

Only Guntur and East Godavari districts reported 117 and 104 fresh cases and West Godavari 76 in 24 hours, while ten other districts added less than 50 new cases each.

Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported two fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, while six districts added one death each to their tally.

Government data revealed that the overall infection positivity rate in the state slid to 8.93 per cent while the recovery rate improved to 97.64 per cent.

The mortality rate increased marginally from 0.80 to 0.81 per cent on Monday.

