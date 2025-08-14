Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday informed that the state has suffered extensive damage due to heavy rainfall and flooding over the past 24 hours, with over 550 roads currently blocked.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said intense rain has lashed almost every part of the state since last night and has continued through the day, severely affecting road connectivity.

"According to data received till this morning, 550 PWD roads are closed. We are making every effort to reopen them within the next two days. All our departmental officers are on the job, with machinery like Poclain and robo machines deployed across affected areas, manpower is also working on the ground, and I am in constant contact with our Executive Engineers and senior officials," he said.

He informed that there has been major damage in Rampur's Ganvi Area and heavy destruction occurred in Rampur's Ganvi area on Wednesday night.

"A lot of damage has taken place; some areas are badly affected. Several bridges have been washed away, some belonging to the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board and some under PWD. We are working to replace them, installing Bailey bridges wherever necessary and restoring suspension bridges in certain areas," Singh said.

Himachal Minister acknowledged the limited central assistance this year.

"This year, we have not received much support from the Centre, though we have sent our assessment reports. In 2023, we estimated losses of Rs 8,000 crore from floods and heavy rain, for which we received Rs 1,500 crore. My department has been allocated Rs 1,400 crore, which we are using to restore damaged roads, repair cuttings, and rebuild areas where entire embankments have collapsed," the minister said.

The minister also urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

"I appeal to everyone to stay safe in their homes and only step out for urgent reasons. In several districts, government schools have been closed as per instructions from the state government. District Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to take such decisions based on local conditions," he said.

He also cautioned residents living near rivers and drainage channels to stay alert.

"Most of the damage has occurred near rivers and nallahs, whether in Thunag or other parts of Mandi and in the entire state. We are also receiving more reports of bridge damage. This is a serious concern, and I appeal to people to remain vigilant. We are providing full cooperation and making every possible effort," Singh said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted continued rain in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, which could slow restoration efforts. Officials said that while the target is to reopen most blocked roads within 48 hours, persistent rain may cause delays. (ANI)

