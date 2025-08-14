Mumbai, August 14: As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, it is worth remembering the monumental journey that led to freedom in 1947. Decades of relentless struggle, from the early calls for self-rule to the Quit India Movement, saw leaders and citizens unite against British colonial rule. The sacrifices of countless freedom fighters finally paid off as India got its independence on August 15, 1947, marking the end of nearly 200 years of British dominance.

The transfer of power was both a moment of triumph and a time of immense challenge, as the country faced the partition’s tragedy alongside the task of nation-building. With Jawaharlal Nehru sworn in as the first Prime Minister, the newly independent nation looked for stability, vision, and unity. Today, as the tricolour flies high, many wonder, who were the members of that historic first Union Cabinet of India?

The Members of 1st Union Cabinet of Independent India

Jawaharlal Nehru: Prime Minister, External Affairs and Commonwealth Relations, Scientific Research.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Home, Information and Broadcasting, States.

Dr Rajendra Prasad: Food and agriculture.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad: Education.

Dr John Matthai: Railways and Transport.

Sardar Baldev Singh: Defence.

Jagjivan Ram: Labour.

CH Bhabha: Commerce.

Rafi Ahmad Kidwai: Communications.

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur: Health.

Dr BR Ambedkar: Law.

RK Shanmukham Chetty: Finance.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerji: Industries and Supplies.

NV Gadgit: Works, Mines and Power.

Jawaharlal Nehru took office as the first Prime Minister of independent India on August 15, 1947, and selected 15 others to form the first Union Cabinet. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister until his death in 1950. Lord Mountbatten was the last British Governor-General of India, succeeded by C Rajagopalachari, who held the post until India became a republic on January 26, 1950. Dr Rajendra Prasad was then elected as the first President of India.

