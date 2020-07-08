Nagpur, Jul 8 (PTI) TheNagpur district on Wednesday reported 59 new coronavirus patients which took the number of cases in the district to 1,828, a health official said.

With three patients dying, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 here reached 30.

Also Read | Looking for Ways to Make Money During the Pandemic? Make Music!.

12 of the deceased patients were from outside the district, the official added.

So far, 1,381 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district.

Also Read | Indian Army Bans 89 Apps Including Facebook, PUBG, TikTok: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)