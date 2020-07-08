Kanpur encounter case: Amar Dubey, close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur today. Trump lashes out at Harvard University, calling its decision to move all its courses online in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic "ridiculous". Trump lashes out at Harvard University, calling its decision to move all its courses online in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic "ridiculous"https://t.co/9t2owq1fqe— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 8, 2020

Mumbai, July 8: In one of the biggest news of today, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news on CNN Brasil in a live interview. During the interview, he said, “I’m perfectly well.” Bolsonaro added that he had only mild symptoms of coronavirus.

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced complete lockdown in all the designated COVID-19 containment zones across the state from July 9. The containment and buffer zones will be clubbed together to constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where a strict lockdown will remain imposed from 5 pm on July 9.

The Union government on Tuesday asked the central board of secondary education (CBSE) to revise its curriculum and reduce course load on students by up to 30 percent in the academic year 2020-21. The direction has been issued considering the time lost to disruptions caused by the spread of covid-19.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday decided that a doctor's prescription would not be required for a COVID-19 test anymore. This was done to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in the city.

