The world has seen a lot of change over that last few months; industries have been put in jeopardy, jobs have been lost, and careers have been reimagined as people begin to transition into the practice of working from home. Thousands of people have had to start their careers at square one, re-evaluating the way they earn money entirely.

Music is an amazing way to express yourself, so if you’re musical, why not try recording and releasing some music? Not only can this be a great way to make some money during this difficult time, but it can be a record of your feelings throughout a challenging period.

Whether you’re an existing artist looking to change the way you release music, a trained musician who teaches but has always been passionate about performing, or someone with limited experience but a desire to get into the music industry, now is the time to make that leap.

Finding an Audience is More Accessible Than Ever

Even just twenty years ago, music wasn’t as accessible as it is now. If you were a listener, you had to buy CDs to own the music you liked. Buying music digitally was just around the corner, but it wasn’t yet widespread.

It wasn’t any easier for artists, either, as recording your own music and uploading it to distributors was still a challenge. Being able to get your music out there and promote it yourself has only been a serious option since the inception of YouTube 2005.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, more people are spending time alone and listening to music while they game, workout, do chores, and more. Music lovers can’t go out to gigs to see their favorite bands or discover new music, so they’re doing so at home. Now is the perfect time to capture that audience online.

It’s Time to Make Money Doing What You Love

Never before in history has it been more possible to make money doing something you love, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy. Fortunately, Starling is going to change that. They want to empower creators and break down the final barriers that prevent musicians from making money reliably from their music.

They’re removing roadblocks for artists in 3 ways:

as a distributor – distributing to all the major music streaming services

as a promoter – helping to find the right influencers for your music

as a record label - we're able to detect early signs of break-out potential and act on it

Their onboarding process for beginners is hassle-free, and experienced artists are offered far more control when it comes to retaining ownership of content and music promotion options.

Sell Music on Your Terms

Starling understands what makes selling music difficult, so they:

Focus on fast payouts – budgeting and doing business isn’t easy as an artist, which is why they process payouts quickly. You may see earnings in just 24 hours.

Provide promotional options for all levels – they provide options for artists who are new to selling their music online, as well as advanced users. They provide analytics so you can see what marketing solutions will be best for you

Starling is FREE to use – they have some of the lowest commission fees in the industry, and you don't have to pay anything to get started.

With Starling, It’s Easy, Even for Beginners

In comparison to other distribution companies, Starling can be a far more lucrative way of releasing music. Some companies such as CDBaby charge per album, whereas other labels charge an annual fee. Starling’s service is free to use as an artist, as opposed to companies such as TuneCore, who charge $30-$50 per year and can take up to 45 days to pay royalties. Starling also offer an impressive 10% commission, which is rare among its competitors.

By creating an account with Starling, you can access statistics and analytics for your music as well as all of your artist social media profiles. With such hands-on, knowledgeable experience with your listeners, you can then use this information to track your growth as an artist and cultivate a dedicated audience.

If you’re ready to sign up with Starling, you can get started here immediately.