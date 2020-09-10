Puducherry [India], September 10 (ANI): A total of six deaths and 452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday, the union territory's health department informed.

Puducherry's COVID-19 tally now stands at 18,536 cases, including 4,794 active cases and 13,389 recoveries.

So far, 353 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the UT.

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The total number of coronavirus cases stand 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated and 75,062 deaths," said the Health Ministry. (ANI)

