Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked the municipal commissioners of six major cities to handle the day-to-day work till elections to these civic bodies are held.

The five-year term of elected representatives of these six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, is ending on December 13, an official release said on Thursday.

Also Read | CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is ‘Fake’: Official Notice.

However, no decision has been taken yet about the elections due to the coronavirus situation.

To ensure that people living in these cities do not suffer in the absence of elected representatives, the chief minister has asked the municipal commissioners of these six cities to handle day-to-day work till the first meeting of the elected wing is convened after the polls, it said.

Also Read | Hannukkah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘Chag Hannukkah Sameach’ to People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews.

However, municipal commissioners cannot take any policy decision during this period, the statement said.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had asked chief officers of 51 municipalities in Gujarat to handle the day- to-day work until elections are held to these civic bodies.

These municipalities include Dholka and Viramgam in Ahmedabad district, Nadiad and Kapadvanj in Kheda, Deesa and Palanpur in Banaskantha and Mehsana, Kadi, Unjha and Visnagar municipalities of Mehsana district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)