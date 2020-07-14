Bulandshahr, Jul 14 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team last week in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, when the team tried to apprehend one Shahid, a resident of Sarai Kaaji locality in the Kotwali Nagar area, wanted in a murder case, they said.

As soon Shahid, his brothers and some four-five men saw the police, they started fleeing. When policemen tried to stop them, they attacked them with bricks and stones, the officials said.

The policemen had to fire some rounds in the air in self defence, they said.

Shahid, who had jumped into the Kali river and escaped, is still absconding, the officials added.

Those arrested have been identified as Shakir, Aaqil, Nadeem, Nawab, Naeemuddin and Chand, they said.

