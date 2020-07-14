New Delhi, July 14: Indian National Congress party on Tuesday dropped Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister, and Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh as cabinet ministers after they skipped the second meeting of MLAs despite the leadership reaching out to them several times. Reacting to the development, sacked minister Vishvendra Singh questioned the party's move and asked the reason for the action. Sachin Pilot Removed As Rajasthan Deputy CM And State Congress Committee Chief Amid Tussle With CM Ashok Gehlot.

"What anti-party statement did we make? We only wanted to get high command's attention to promises in our manifesto as we haven't been able to deliver them in close to 2 years of being in power. For what fault was action taken?" Singh asked. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Reacts After Sachin Pilot's Removal as Deputy CM, Says 'Nothing in Pilot's Hands, BJP Running Show'.

ANI Tweet:

What anti-party statement did we make?We only wanted to get high command's attention to promises in our manifesto as we haven't been able to deliver them in close to 2 yrs of being in power. For what fault was action taken?: Vishvendra Singh,who was dropped as minister #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/e0DnKEXOE9 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Pilot has been upset since the grand old party picked Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister after 2018 polls win. His next move is not immediately clear. "Truth can be rattled, not defeated," Pilot tweeted soon after he was sacked.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has accused Pilot of playing into hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here," he said.

