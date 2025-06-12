Aizawl, Jun 12 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel along with customs officials during patrolling in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday seized smuggled areca nuts valued at Rs 1.81 crore and arrested six people, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, Assam Rifles personnel and customs officials launched an area domination patrol in Mualkawi in east Mizoram's Champhai district in the early hours of Thursday.

The joint team intercepted six people and upon thorough search recovered 386 bags (30,880 Kg) of smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 1.81 crore from the possession of the suspects, the statement said.

The accused, along with the seized areca nuts were handed over to Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further legal action, the statement added.

