Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 8 (ANI): Six workers are feared trapped after a portion of a factory collapsed in Ludhiana's focal point area in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

Jitendra Jorwal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ludhiana, said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are at the spot, and the rescue operation is underway

Also Read | Punjab Building Collapse: Multi-Storey Building of Textile Factory Collapses in Ludhiana, 6 Trapped, Rescue Operation On (Watch Video).

"In the Focal Point 8 area, we received information this evening that the building of a factory collapsed...Six workers are trapped. Rescue operations are underway. NDRF teams have reached the spot...A magisterial inquiry will be done that will submit the report," Ludhiana DC told reporters.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued instructions to the administration to immediately assess the situation.

Also Read | UP Board Exam: 19 Nabbed Over Cheating in Class 10 English Exam, 14 From Principal's House.

"There have been reports of a factory building collapsing in Ludhiana. I have issued instructions to the administration to immediately assess the situation. Rescue teams have arrived and have started their work. I wish for the speedy recovery and safety of the workers buried under the debris," Punjab CM posted on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)