Hardoi, March 8: In two separate raids here, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested 19 people in connection with cheating during the class 10 English exam of the UP Board, an official said on Saturday. The paper took place in the morning shift (8.30 am to 11.45 am) on Friday. In the first instance, 14 people were found solving the question paper at the residence of a school principal, the official said. A Special Task Force team, along with District Inspector of Schools Balmukund Prasad, raided the Jagannath Singh Public Inter College at Katiyamau village in Hardoi district. CBSE Exams 2025: CBSE Implements Stricter Rules To Prevent Cheating During Board Examinations, Will Ban Students for 2 Years if Caught Cheating, Check Official Notice.

Acting on a tip-off, they also raided the principal's house 3-4 kilometres away and found five men and nine women writing the answers. One of them introduced himself as a teacher of the school. The STF recovered 20 answer sheets from them. In the second event, two women were found solving the paper outside the Jai Subhash Mahabali Inter College in the Dalel Nagar area of the district, the official added. CBSE Exams 2025: CBSE Announces List of Prohibited and Permitted Items at Examination Centres, Violators Will Be Banned for 2 Years; Know What You Can and Can’t Bring Here.

Centre in-charge, Ram Milan, and the examination in-charge, Manish Singh, along with a teacher, were nabbed by the STF in the raid. Balmukund Prasad told PTI that the two gangs had been impersonating students who appeared for the exam. He said the STF arrested 19 people in all, 14 of them solvers, confiscating the answer sheets, which were then sealed. Balmukund Prasad said the centre administrators and static magistrates of both the schools will be replaced. He added that a letter has been written to higher authorities for action against the centre administrators, external administrators and static magistrates of both the centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)