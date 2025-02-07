New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A total of 640 Vande Bharat coaches have been produced at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai over the last three financial years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

"Indian Railways has produced a total of 640 Vande Bharat coaches at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai during the last three financial years. Additionally, the RCF Kapurthala has been given a production program for manufacturing 320 Vande Bharat coaches," Vaishnaw said.

He was responding to questions raised by MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who wanted to know the details of the Vande Bharat rail coaches manufactured at the Kapurthala rail coach factory over the last three years, among other things.

"The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala has manufactured 5,414 coaches over the past three years," Vaishnaw added.

