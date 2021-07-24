Hyderabad, July 24 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 647 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,40,659, while the toll rose to 3,780 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 81, followed by Karimnagar (76) and Khammam (58) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 749 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 6,27,254.

The number of active cases stood at 9,625.

It said 1,20,213 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,12,24,462.

The samples tested per million population was 5,70,243.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.90 per cent, while it was 97.32 per cent in the country, it said.

