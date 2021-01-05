Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Gujarat rose to 2,48,581 with 655 new cases coming to light on Tuesday, the state health department said.

Four patients succumbed to the viral infection which took the death toll to 4,325, the department said in its release.

At the same time, 868 patients were discharged from hospital. The number of recovered persons in the state thus rose to 2,35,426.

The daily spike in cases in Gujarat has witnessed a steady decline over the last few weeksand the state's recoveryrate has now improved to 94.71 per cent, saidthe department.

As many as 48,039 tests were conducted for COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the total of samples tested so far to 99,06,698.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,48,581, new cases 655, death toll 4,325, recovered 2,35,426, active cases 8,830, people tested so far 99,06,698.

