Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): A total of 67 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in the last 10 days, as per authorities of the institution.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported 6,097 fresh COVID cases, 1,539 recoveries, and two deaths.

Also Read | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Says Third Wave of Coronavirus Has Started, Will Peak by January-End.

The active case load in the state is at 32,469.

So far, 8,25,702 people have recovered from the infection and 10,130 succumbed to the virus.

Also Read | Gangasagar Mela 2022: Eastern Railway to Run Special EMU Trains Between January 12-17.

Gujarat has registered 264 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday to met health ministers, officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra to discuss COVID-situation in these states.

They were advised to undertake a regular review of health infrastructure strengthening, establish teleconsultation hubs in every district and focus on widespread awareness regarding available infrastructure and healthcare services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)