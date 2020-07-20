Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Haryana reported 694 fresh cases of coronavirus and six deaths due to the disease on Monday, taking the infection tally to 26,858, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

While Sonipat reported three fatalities, a death each was reported from Jhajjar, Hisar and Nuh districts.

Also Read | Air Force Commanders' Conference Will be Conducted From July 22-24: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

With this, the COVID-19 deaths in Haryana rose to 355, it said.

Meanwhile, the districts which reported fresh coronavirus cases include Gurgaon (109), Faridabad (103), Sonipat (98), Rewari (75), Ambala (70), Palwal and Panipat 35 each, Fatehabad (14), Panchkula (13) and Hisar (23) and Mahendragarh (20), the bulletin said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca Eyes September Rollout, Russia to Release 'Next Month', India's Covaxin In Clinical Trial Stage.

The total number of active cases in the state is 6,277, while 20,226 people have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate as on Monday is 75.31 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections is 22 days, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)