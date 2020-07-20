New Delhi, July 20: The race for COVID-19 vaccine, between countries with significant pharmaceutical players, is entering into its final lap. The United Kingdom and Russia are both targeting to become the first nation to unveil the vaccine for public use amid the pandemic. China, India and the United States are also gearing up their efforts for a timely release of the likely "silver bullet" against coronavirus. Here are the major updates from across the world.

Oxford-AstraZeneca: The AZD1222 candidate being developed by the University of Oxford, in coordination with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, was found on Monday to be "completely successful" in phase 3 of the clinical trials. The vaccine would be rolled out in the UK and most parts of Europe by September. The government has ordered a production of 100 million doses in the initial round.

Russia's Candidate: The vaccine being developed by Gamalei National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, in partnership with the Russian Defence Ministry, will be released next month. The Russian health minister claimed that the vaccine would be rolled out before finishing the third and final phase of trials.

Covaxin in Clinical Trial Stage: India's leading vaccine candidate, being developed by Bharat Biotech, is in the clinical trial stage. The phase 1 of trials is underway at the AIIMS, the country's premier medical institute in Delhi. The rollout of vaccine is expected by next year or early 2021.

Sinovac Testing in Bangladesh: China's leading vaccine contender is undertaking the third and final stage of trials in Bangladesh. Nearly 4,200 volunteers have been registered across seven major hospitals of the nation.

Moderna in Phase-3: The mRNA candidate of Moderna Therapeutics is also undergoing the third phase of clinical trials. The trial results are reported as "encouraging" and the company is hopeful of launching the vaccine by 2020-end.

Globally, the pandemic has infected more than 14.6 million persons. Over 609,000 deaths were recorded till July 20, with the numbers rapidly increasing. The three worst-affected countries ae the US, Brazil and India.

