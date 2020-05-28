India News | 7 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Uttarakhand, State Count Hikes to 500

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): With seven new coronavirus cases, the total number of positive cases in Uttarakhand stands at 500, said the State Health Department.

"Of the seven cases that have been reported today, 3 are from Dehradun, 3 from Almora and one from Nainital," read an official statement released by the health department.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

