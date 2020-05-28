India News | Railways Increases Advance Reservation Period for All Special Trains from Present 30 to 120 Days

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Railways on Thursday increased the advance reservation period from the present 30 days to 120 days for all special trains -- the 15 pairs operating since May 12 on Rajdhani routes and the 100 new pairs of special trains scheduled to run from June 1.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all Specials notified from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains,” the railways said in a statement.

Also Read | 2020 Datsun Redi-GO Facelift BS6 Launched; Price in India Starts at Rs 2.83 Lakh.

It said the other terms and conditions such as current booking, tatkal quota allocation of seats to roadside stations and others will be the same as in regular time tabled trains.

"The above changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 hrs of train booking date of 31st May 2020 onwards," it said.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Conducted For 15 Days Via Baltal Route Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)