New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Days after the Mundka fire tragedy, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has deputed seven teams to check licences and the compliance of fire safety norms in vulnerable units, specifically factories functioning in approved industrial and non-confirming areas, officials said.

During the last few days 138 factories have been surveyed. "Out of the surveyed factories, nine challans have been issued to owners of factories, which were running without a licence", they said.

Additional Commissioner Brajesh Singh said, "The EDMC has proactively engaged its staff to prevent the occurrence of any fire mishap in east Delhi."

Seven teams, consisting of officers and staff members, have been deputed to check licences and the compliance of fire safety norms in vulnerable units, specifically factories functioning in approved Industrial areas as well as non-confirming areas, the EDMC said in a statement.

To prevent incidents of fire, a survey has been undertaken by the EDMC, it said.

Singh said during the survey, factory owners were apprised of the steps to prevent fire incidents and the process of obtaining a factory licence from the EDMC.

He said notices are also being issued to factory owners for the production of valid licences and other mandatory permissions, adding the exercise will continue in the coming days also.

