Dahod, May 31: An 70-year-old woman has been mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Dahod district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday in Garbada forest range when the woman was walking towards a shop from her home in Chharchhoda village, the forest department said in a statement. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Critically Injured After Big Cat Attacks Him in His Field in Pilibhit.

A leopard attacked the woman, identified as Rajliben Damor, who received grave injuries on her left hand and neck and died on the spot, the officials said.

Cages were placed on strategic locations to trap the leopard, they said. The state has witnessed a number of cases of human fatalities in leopard attacks in the recent past, especially in Amreli district of Saurashtra region. Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Big Cat Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Mervadar Village of Rajkot (Watch Video).

Last week, a leopard mauled to death an elderly woman when she was sleeping in her house in Sarovada village of Amreli district. Early this month, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Katar village of Amreli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)