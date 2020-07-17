Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): At least 71 people have lost their lives and over 39 lakh people have been affected in 27 districts of Assam due to flood, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday.

"Over 39 lakh people in 27 districts have been affected due to floods, which is much more severe than last year. We are running 303 relief camps and 445 relief distribution centres. Floods have claimed 71 lives while 26 have died due to landslides," an official from the ASDMA told ANI.

Low-lying areas in the Chirang district have been submerged due to flooding in the area, according to Minister of State (Independent Charge), Chandan Brahma.

"More than 100 villages have been affected here. Over 2,500 people have been shifted to 20 relief camps and animals have been moved to a safer location. Fortunately, the district administration has been able to provide adequate relief so we have not lost any lives here in Chirang," Brahma told ANI.

Villages in Dibrugarh were also flooded after the water level of the Brahmaputra river rose following incessant rainfall in the region.

Visuals from the site of the flood showed floodwaters sweeping away bushes and smaller trees. Houses were submerged and men, women and children were seen wading through murky waters with their belongings. (ANI)

