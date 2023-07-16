New Delhi, July 16: A total of 73 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed till now in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for rescue and relief work in coordination with State Administration.

The flood relief and rescue operations by NDRF are in full swing in the floods-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The NDRF teams are on a mission to provide immediate relief to flood victims and leave no stone unturned to bring to help the affected be it human or animal. Delhi Floods: Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt Announces Rs 10,000 as Financial Help to Every Flood-Affected Family.

17 teams are deployed in the flood-affected districts of Delhi. Three teams in Central Delhi, two in North East Delhi, four in South East Delhi, six in East Delhi and two in Shahdara. Apart from this, 13 teams in Himachal Pradesh, 12 teams each in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, 11 units in Haryana, and 08 teams in Punjab are on rescue missions.

NDRF teams are relentlessly engaged in evacuation operations day in and day out. Till now in the Delhi area, NDRF teams have rescued a total of 1606 people from difficult areas and evacuated 7241 people along with 956 livestock to safer places.

NDRF teams are also conducting regular rescue/ evacuation operations in flood-prone areas in other States as well. During the current monsoon season, NDRF has rescued more than a total of 2653 precious lives and evacuated 19,832 people and 2056 livestock to safer places. The teams are distributing relief materials to people in flood-affected areas in coordination with the State administration and Police. Delhi Floods: All Schools To Remain Closed on July 17 and 18 in Six Flood-Affected Educational Districts of National Capital.

Currently, the situation is under control. Teams are carrying out a recce of the low-lying areas to find rescuees, if any. Control room HQ NDRF closely monitors the situation and is in close coordination with concerned authorities/stakeholders.

