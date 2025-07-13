Nagpur, Jul 13 (PTI) A 74-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in Nagpur city on Sunday morning during one of his regular swimming sessions, an official said.

Jayant Narayan Kaware, a resident of Atre Layout, went to the NIT (Nagpur Improvement Trust) Swimming Pool on North Ambazari Road around 9.45. However, his health deteriorated while swimming, and he went under the water.

Those present at the pool pulled Kaware out and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared the septuagenarian dead, said the official from Bajaj Nagar police station.

Police suspect Kaware suffered a cardiac arrest, the official said, adding that they have registered an accidental death report and launched a probe into his death.

This is the second such incident at the pool in the past year, according to locals.

