Kushinagar, July 13: Four devotees, returning from Baba Dham and Thawen after offering prayers, were killed when the car they were in collided with a tractor-trolley in the Pateharwa Police Station area of the Kushinagar district, officials said on Sunday. All the devotees in the car were residents of Siddharthnagar district, returning after visiting the Thawe Durga Temple located in Gopalganj, Bihar on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Kumar (village head, Phulpur), Sujit Jaiswal (village development officer, Mithwal block), Ramkaran Gupta (kanungo, Shohratgarh) and Kailash Mani Tripathi (teacher, Nagar Palika Parishad Siddharthnagar), all residents of Siddharthnagar district.

Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley in Kushinagar

कुशीनगर के पटहेरवा थाना क्षेत्र के NH 28 पर बगही कुटी के पास भीषड़ सड़क हादसे में 4 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत... सिद्धार्थनगर निवासी कार सवार झारखंड स्थित देवघर (बाबाधाम) से भगवान भोलेनाथ का दर्शन करके लौट रहे थे... मौके पर बचाव कार्य जारी है... pic.twitter.com/6c1nuf21Dq — Akhilesh Tiwari (अखिलेश तिवारी) (@Akhilesh_tiwa) July 13, 2025

Two other individuals, Rajesh Sharma (the driver) and Sushant Sharma, also residents of Siddharthnagar, sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment, the police said.

The accident occurred when the speeding car collided with a tractor-trolley on the four-lane highway near Baghi Kuti in the Pateharwa police station area. Three devotees died at the scene, and a fourth succumbed to injuries later, the police stated.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, police arrived at the location and worked with the locals to rescue the victims. The injured were transported to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tamkuhiraj. Tamkuhiraj Police Circle Officer (CO) Rakesh Pratap Singh confirmed that the collision occurred near Baghikuti and assured that legal action is being taken in the case.

