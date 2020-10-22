Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) As many as 75 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 431, officials said.

Four policemen and an inmate were among the new cases.

DM Selvakumari J said 1,669 sample results were received of which 75 came out positive for the virus.

With 55 more recoveries, the total number of cured persons has gone up to 5,176 in the district till date.

