Kahalgaon, the constituency located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, will be contested in the first phase of assembly elections 2020. The vidhan sabha seat would go to polls on October 28. The assembly segment is one of the Congress bastions in the state, being represented seven times by party veteran Sadanand Singh.

Kahalgaon is among the 71 constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of elections. Result of the electoral battle would be declared on November 10, when the Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes for all seats in Bihar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Kahalgaon seat was re-allotted to the Congress. Sitting Congress MLA Sadanand Singh paved the way for the nomination of his son Shubhanand Mukesh. The rival NDA camp has allotted the seat to the BJP, which announced Pawan Kumar Yadav as its candidate. In the 2015 assembly polls, Sadanand had defeated his nearest rival - Niraj Kumar Mandal of the LJP - by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

