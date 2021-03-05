New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) In order to streamline the functioning of AYUSH units of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), the ministry promoted 78 AYUSH physicians to the post of chief medical officers in the senior administrative grade on Friday, according to an official statement.

Of these AYUSH physicians, the maximum 39 belong to homoeopathy discipline, it said. The AYUSH units of CGHS treat nearly six lakh patients in a year.

"These units are being visited by an increasing number of clients in recent years seeking solutions for general health and wellbeing apart from treatment for disease.

"Career progression through the instant set of promotions at the senior level is expected to have a positive impact on the CGHS healthcare system through manpower utilization," the statement said.

This set of promotions of AYUSH physicians, many of whom were in the pre-promotion level for many years, was made possible when new provisions of the DACP scheme were incorporated in the Recruitment Rules notified in June 2018.

A total of 78 AYUSH physicians in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Siddha streams who were eligible for promotion to the level of senior administrative grade were considered in the DPC chaired by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary to Government of India (AYUSH), held on February 2, the statement said.

The Ayush units of CGHS are seeing many steps of infrastructure upgradation in the recent years, the statement said.

There are also plans to induct the cloud-based Ayush Health Management Information System across the board in these units, which will further improve their efficiency and effectiveness.

