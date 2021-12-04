Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 78 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 2,27,483, an official said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 3,835 as no new fatality was reported in the state, the health official said.

Also Read | India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 127 Crore.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 800 in the state.

Seventy-five more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,22,831, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)