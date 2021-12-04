New Delhi, December 4: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 crore doses on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 93 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Today out of 93,58,319 administered vaccination doses, 25,24,056 people received their first dose while 68,34,263 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

Till date, out of 127,49,96,681 administered vaccination doses, 79,86,45,023 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 47,63,51,658 people have received their second dose.

