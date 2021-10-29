Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 29 (ANI): A total of 79 deaths were reported in Uttarakhand from October 17 to October 19 due to natural disasters triggered by heavy rains in the state, as per an official statement issued by the state government.

Uttarakhand witnessed incessant rains during the month of October leading to flooded roads, landslides, and overflowing of rivers leaving people stranded in various places.

As per the data released by the government on Friday, 24 cases of injury and three cases of missing are reported from October 17 to October 19.

The highest number of deaths were reported from Nainital i.e., 35, followed by Champawat (11).

The rain also triggered large scale devastation in the form of landslides, house collapses and deluges causing loss of life and property in the state. A total of 232 houses are damaged in those three days.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he would contribute his salary for the month of October 2021 towards the Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). His contribution to the CMRF was announced in the wake of the natural calamity that struck the state recently. (ANI)

