Chamoli, March 3: Brigadier MS Dhillon, Commander IBEX Brigade, said that eight people died after a Border Road Organisation (BRO) camp in Mana was struck by an avalanche. In a video, Brigadier Dhillon said that a total of 46 persons had been rescued and were under various stages of treatment.

"On 28th February, early morning, a BRO camp in Mana was struck by an avalanche. The Indian army immediately swung into action and mounted a search and rescue operation," he said. "The operation was conducted day and night, relentlessly over the last three days in inclement weather. A total of 46 persons have been rescued and are under various stages of treatment. Unfortunately, in this event, eight lives were lost. All the mortal remains have now been recovered," said Brig Dhillon. Chamoli Avalanche: Final Missing Body Found, Mana Village Rescue Operation Concludes with 54 Rescued and Recovered.

"The Indian army conveys its heartfelt condolences to the families of the workers who lost their lives in this tragedy. Many lives were saved by relentless and professional rescue operations mounted by joint efforts of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, border roads and the state government," he added. The Indian Army concluded the search and rescue operations at the Mana area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Sunday. These operations were part of the relief efforts to rescue the trapped BRO workers after the avalanche on February 28. Chamoli Avalanche: Last Missing Worker’s Body Found, Toll Rises to 8, Rescue Mission Comes to an End in Uttarakhand’s Mana Area (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday offered his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased BRO workers who lost their lives in the avalanche. The Chief Minister also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the avalanche. Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "The rescue operation was going on continuously for the last two days, and the entire rescue is almost complete. The 46 people who were found in it have all been shifted from Badrinath to Joshimath, and some from Joshimath to AIIMS Rishikesh." "May all of them recover soon and get completely cured, and some people are no longer among us. We pray to God to give peace to their souls and give strength to their family members to bear the loss," said CM Dhami.

